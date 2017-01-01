MenuSearch Toggle

Houston Flood Relief Fund

For: Victims of Hurricane Harvey
Houston, TX
Organizer: JJ Watt
Houston Flood Relief Fund (Victims of Hurricane Harvey)
$309,267
of $500,000 goal.
Raised by 3436 donors
61% Complete
The Story

Hurricane Harvey has taken a catastrophic toll on our great city, while leaving many stranded and in need of assistance. We must come together and collectively help rebuild the aspects of our community members lives that were damaged or lost. Any donation that you can spare, no matter how large or small, is greatly appreciated. We will come out of this stronger than ever. We are Texans.
