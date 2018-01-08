MenuSearch Toggle

Help Virginia Long Recover from the Jacksonville Tornado

For: Virginia Ann Long
Jacksonville, AL
Organizer: Angela Long
Help Virginia Long Recover from the Jacksonville Tornado
The Story

My daughter, Virginia Long moved to Jacksonville Alabama on January 8, 2018 at the age of 19. She was on her own for the first time planning to attend college and living at Gamecock Village.  A tornado landed on her apartment building Monday 3/19/18 Hiding in her bathtub, she heard the walls caving in, glass crashing and screams. Waiting on Emergency personnel seemed forever so she took it upon herself to rescue others that may be trapped. After kicking in doors and saving other residents, she was forced to leave herself once help arrived. . She has lost EVERYTHING, all clothing ,hygiene and personal items,electronics and her CAR. She only has the clothes on her back and her dog and renters insurance will not cover anything She needs assistance for a new damage deposit, first and last months rent, application fees, furniture, clothing ( size XL), toiletries, shoes (size 11), makeup, household items and a running car. She is unable to work at her current job due to lack of transportation and stable housing so anything you can donate or give at this time would be greatly appreciated. Thank you for your generosity. Anything you can do will help.

Help Virginia Long Recover from the Jacksonville Tornado

