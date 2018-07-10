Posted on July 10, 2018
HELLO EVERYONE - PLEASE READ AND ACT
Annual Defeat Kingsley’s Cancer Corn Hole Tournament. All proceeds from the Corn Hole tournament will benefit Kyle and his family.
It has been over 2.5 years since Kyle was diagnosed with PMP Cancer and he continues to illustrate his strength and courage in his battle with cancer. The path has not been easy as Kyle has had 4 major surgeries in the past year, spent many nights in the hospital and currently under going chemo treatments. Throughout all of the challneges Kyle has persevered and states it is very easy to find the motivation to continue to fight when you hear the running footsteps of a 6 year old and 3 year old running down the stairs to give him a hug and a kiss in the morning.
However, as with any battle with cancer or other disease the financial stress can be very burdensome and is a stress that we do not want Kyle and Shannon having to face. This is where we all come in, the goal of the Corn Hole Tournament is to raise $25,000 so we can alleviate the financial stress cancer presents and Kyle can focus on his health.
When: July 28th from 1-6pm
Where: Red Tail Park 2674 Pemberly Ave Highlands Ranch, CO 80126
What: $20 per person buy in which will includes admission to the Corn Hole Tournament, food and drinks (Kids are free). This does include beer and who doesn’t love that!! Please note you do not have to play in the tournamnet you can still come eat, drink and donate. In addition, we will have raffle items and auction items so bring your cash and check books! Please note the park does have strict rules around no glass.
Logistics: Please come to the tournament with your teammate and team name. You will register your team, pay your entry fee and buy raffle tickets at the registration tent. If you do not have a partner we will have a singles group to pair you with another single. Please bring your own chair. Finally, we will only be able to accept cash or check on the day of the tournemant, if you would like to pay by card, please donate to Kyle's support page below.
In your RSVP please let us know if you have a corn hole boards set we can use for the tournament.
Finally, we know the summer months are busy so please see Kyle’s support page below if you would like to donate or pass along a supportive message but cannot make the event.
https://www.youcaring.com/kyle-king-558581
We cannot thank you all enough for the support and prayers you all have provided over the past 2.5 years for our family! We look forward to seeing you all at the end of July and helping Defeat Kingsley’s Cancer!