Defeat Kingsley's Cancer

For: Kyle King
Parker, CO
Organizer: Hugh McClearn
Defeat Kingsley&#39;s Cancer (Kyle King)
$51,609
of $100,000 goal
51% Complete
Raised by 302 donors
The Story

Kyle King who is 31 years old and currently living in Parker Colorado with his wife Shannon, Finley their 3 1⁄2 year old daughter and son Kolby 17 months was recently diagnosed with a very rare cancer affecting two in 1 million called pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) which is caused by appendix cancer. .

On March 30th Kyle was to undergo just a simple laparoscopic abdominal hernia repair. Instead, something fairly uncomplicated turned into something quite the opposite. Appendix cancer often presents symptoms very common to an abdominal hernia. Kyle had a CT Scan and biopsies, which confirmed (PMP). Kyle will undergo a 10 -12-hour surgery in May followed by several days in intensive care and 2-week hospital stay. Basically, his surgeon refers to the surgery he will be having as Debulking surgery - Cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC).

It‘s an intensive surgery that aims to remove the tumors and "may" involve removing the lining of the abdomen or organs such as the bowel, omentum (fatty tissue in the abdomen) and gallbladder. His surgeons won't know exactly until they open him up to see how invasive it's become. Once his surgeon has removed all or most of the evident tumors a heated chemotherapy drug is placed inside his
abdomen (hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy) during the operation. The combination of the chemotherapy drug and heat aims to kill any tumor cells that are left behind. His condition is chronic which means there is a chance it will reoccur.

So how can we help Kyle and his family? Kyle is currently a manager with a piping company that serves areas all around Colorado with various underground piping needs. While Kyle and his wife are living comfortably and have insurance, cancer treatment is almost impossible to battle alone and the financial burden will inevitably take its toll and add more stress to an already stressful situation.

So here's where everyone else comes in. We want Kyle and his family to focus all of their strength, positivity, energy, and love towards getting our beloved Kyle better. Instead of worrying about bills and debt, they will be able to spend time with family and friends and the important stuff in life because of everyone's generosity and help. The goal of this is to raise as much money as possible for the family. All donations go 100% to Kyle and his family. If you can't donate, send Kyle a message, make him laugh, remind him of an old story. More than anything, positivity and laughter will have a profound effect on this process. Thanks in advance for your support.
Fundraiser Updates

Posted on July 10, 2018

HELLO EVERYONE - PLEASE READ AND ACT 

Annual Defeat Kingsley’s Cancer Corn Hole Tournament. All proceeds from the Corn Hole tournament will benefit Kyle and his family.

It has been over 2.5 years since Kyle was diagnosed with PMP Cancer and he continues to illustrate his strength and courage in his battle with cancer. The path has not been easy as Kyle has had 4 major surgeries in the past year, spent many nights in the hospital and currently under going chemo treatments. Throughout all of the challneges Kyle has persevered and  states it is very easy to find the motivation to continue to fight when you hear the running footsteps of a 6 year old and 3 year old running down the stairs to give him a hug and a kiss in the morning. 

However, as with any battle with cancer or other disease the financial stress can be very burdensome and is a stress that we do not want Kyle and Shannon having to face. This is where we all come in, the goal of the Corn Hole Tournament is to raise $25,000 so we can alleviate the financial stress cancer presents and Kyle can focus on his health. 

When: July 28th from 1-6pm

Where: Red Tail Park 2674 Pemberly Ave Highlands Ranch, CO 80126

What: $20 per person buy in which will includes admission to the Corn Hole Tournament, food and drinks (Kids are free). This does include beer and who doesn’t love that!! Please note you do not have to play in the tournamnet you can still come eat, drink and donate. In addition, we will have raffle items and auction items so bring your cash and check books! Please note the park does have strict rules around no glass.

Logistics: Please come to the tournament with your teammate and team name. You will register your team, pay your entry fee and buy raffle tickets at the registration tent. If you do not have a partner we will have a singles group to pair you with another single. Please bring your own chair. Finally, we will only be able to accept cash or check on the day of the tournemant, if you would like to pay by card, please donate to Kyle's support page below.

In your RSVP please let us know if you have a corn hole boards set we can use for the tournament.

Finally, we know the summer months are busy so please see Kyle’s support page below if you would like to donate or pass along a supportive message but cannot make the event.

https://www.youcaring.com/kyle-king-558581

We cannot thank you all enough for the support and prayers you all have provided over the past 2.5 years for our family! We look forward to seeing you all at the end of July and helping Defeat Kingsley’s Cancer! 

Posted on October 22, 2017

Hello all, 

There is good news and bad news to report at this time. The good news is Kyle, Shannon and the kids took an awesome trip to Orlando a few weeks ago and the kids had a blast meeting all their favorite characters at Disney and riding the rides. The bad news is Kyle wasn't feeling so hot and when he got back to Denver he went to his doctor where it was determined that the cancer was still in him and was back to causing problems. 

After Kyle's major surgery in early June of 2017 he came back to Colorado and wasn't feeling great, he went to the ER and they did emergency surgery to alleviate some complications from the original surgery which left him in ICU recovery for about 3 weeks. He has slowly been trying to recover from this but it has been slow and he has been on restricted diet and activity since then. 

The future is positive and Kyle and Shannon and the doctors are optimistic that this is all part of the process of beating this cancer. As it stands today Kyle is going to start back on chemo and will have another surgery in the near future to hopefully remove more if not all of the cancer again. 

As many of you can imagine, even with all the fundraising efforts from last year, this process of battling cancer is a huge financial burden and co-pays for testing, hospital admittance and doctors fees are still a large consideration. 

If you are able to help the family out once again, it would be GREATLY APPRECIATED. If not, a simple note or message to Kyle and Shannon I am sure is always appreciated. 

Much love to all those who have supported and continue to support Kyle and his family!

Hugh M. 
Posted on June 16, 2017

BELOW IS AN UPDATE sent to me from LANCE KING and the KING FAMILY-- 
God is good! 

First off we would like to thank everyone for their continued prayers and support, God has blessed our family with such wonderful family and friends all of whom we thank for the support we have received not only over the past week but since Kyle's diagnose.

Kyle went in for surgery this week on Tuesday and Thursday, both surgeries were 8+ hours, but thankfully both were very successful! On Tuesday the surgeons removed 7lbs of tumors from Kyle and all of the organs they were hoping to remove. Wednesday was a recovery day and Kyle continued to show his strength never complaining even thought he had just finished a 9 hour procedure. Thursday was met with continued success as the doctors continued to remove and destroy the cancer and performed the HIPEC chemo. The doctors are very optimistic they were able to remove a majority of the cancer and said the surgery could not have gone better.

The best part for everyone on Thursday was when we met Kyle back in his room and he embraced Shannon, Finley and Kolby, the smile we all love was back on his face.

Kyle will continue to spend the next week or so recovering out in Omaha. We are not sure how long the recovery time will be for Kyle but we all know how tough and positive he has been during this fight and know he will continue to fight with the same resilience and determination he has already shown.

God has been with Kyle on this journey and has blessed our family in so many ways. We cannot thank everyone for the kind words of support and prayers! We are also forever grateful for the Doctors, Nurses and medical staff that has been with us on this journey, they are all heroes in our eyes!

Love,

The Kings
About the Organizer

Comments

Supporters

