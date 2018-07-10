Defeat Kingsley's Cancer

Kyle King who is 31 years old and currently living in Parker Colorado with his wife Shannon, Finley their 3 1⁄2 year old daughter and son Kolby 17 months was recently diagnosed with a very rare cancer affecting two in 1 million called pseudomyxoma peritonei (PMP) which is caused by appendix cancer. .



On March 30th Kyle was to undergo just a simple laparoscopic abdominal hernia repair. Instead, something fairly uncomplicated turned into something quite the opposite. Appendix cancer often presents symptoms very common to an abdominal hernia. Kyle had a CT Scan and biopsies, which confirmed (PMP). Kyle will undergo a 10 -12-hour surgery in May followed by several days in intensive care and 2-week hospital stay. Basically, his surgeon refers to the surgery he will be having as Debulking surgery - Cytoreductive surgery with hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy (HIPEC).



It‘s an intensive surgery that aims to remove the tumors and "may" involve removing the lining of the abdomen or organs such as the bowel, omentum (fatty tissue in the abdomen) and gallbladder. His surgeons won't know exactly until they open him up to see how invasive it's become. Once his surgeon has removed all or most of the evident tumors a heated chemotherapy drug is placed inside his

abdomen (hyperthermic intraperitoneal chemotherapy) during the operation. The combination of the chemotherapy drug and heat aims to kill any tumor cells that are left behind. His condition is chronic which means there is a chance it will reoccur.



So how can we help Kyle and his family? Kyle is currently a manager with a piping company that serves areas all around Colorado with various underground piping needs. While Kyle and his wife are living comfortably and have insurance, cancer treatment is almost impossible to battle alone and the financial burden will inevitably take its toll and add more stress to an already stressful situation.



So here's where everyone else comes in. We want Kyle and his family to focus all of their strength, positivity, energy, and love towards getting our beloved Kyle better. Instead of worrying about bills and debt, they will be able to spend time with family and friends and the important stuff in life because of everyone's generosity and help. The goal of this is to raise as much money as possible for the family. All donations go 100% to Kyle and his family. If you can't donate, send Kyle a message, make him laugh, remind him of an old story. More than anything, positivity and laughter will have a profound effect on this process. Thanks in advance for your support.