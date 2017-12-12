he·ro

1. a person who is admired or idealized for courage, outstanding achievements, or noble qualities.



If you asked Joshua Nowlan, he would tell you he isn’t a hero. Because he’s humble like that. But, if you spoke to any one of his friends or family, we would tell you: he’s the very best kind of hero. Selfless, compassionate and brave. Always thinking of others before himself.





On July 20th, 2012 Josh attended the premiere of The Dark Knight Rises at the Century 16 movie theater in Aurora, Colorado with two of his good friends who were recently married. About 30 minutes into the film, a shooter opened fire on the crowd of 400 moviegoers. As prior military (Navy), Josh knew the sound of gunfire, even through the hazy darkness and loud sound effects of the movie. There was no easy escape route. Josh and his male friend used their bodies to physically shield and protect his friend’s wife from the gunfire. Crouched down behind the seats, Josh was shot first in the left leg and then again in the right arm by an AR-15 assault rifle. It felt like fire seething through his skin. His mind drifted to his two boys – he’s a single father – and they were only 7 and 9 years old then. He prayed to God – when will this hailstorm of bullets end? The shooter fired 76 bullets into Theater 9 before his gun jammed. The fire alarm shrieked and intermittently, people screamed or cried out. Josh crawled across the row to a man who had been shot in the chest. He tugged on his leg and screamed at him: “stay with me!” As the police entered the theater and began assessing the victims, Josh was evacuated into the chaos of the back parking lot. He was helped into the front seat of a trooper’s car, and a man who had been critically shot was loaded into the back seat. The police car took off towards The Medical Center of Aurora - Josh, who was bleeding profusely himself, was more concerned with the man in the backseat. He yelled at him to stay awake, don’t go to sleep…





At the hospital, it was like a war zone. There’s no way they could have been prepared for that many victims, in what was (at the time), the worst mass shooting in modern American history. Josh waited on a gurney for several hours to be attended to by a doctor. A nurse from the maternity ward dressed his wounds. He was in excruciating pain. In the early hours, he had his first surgery to remove shrapnel and clean out his wounds.





The next morning, friends and family awoke to a national tragedy. We slowly pieced together that Josh was involved in the theater shooting, and we drove to the hospital. To see Josh alive, to know he survived, was like exhaling the biggest breath I’d been holding since I woke up. But, those wounds? Not to be gruesome, but I believe it’s important for each of you to understand the gravity of being shot by an AR-15. Your flesh simply, explodes, around the bullet. The doctors asked us if we had a likelihood of fainting before we were let into the room one day when they were changing the dressing on his leg.





Over the next three weeks, Josh had a total of five surgeries. Wound vacuums went in. He had a blood clot removed from a pulmonary embolism. Skin graft on his leg. Skin flap from his shoulder grafted onto his arm.





Here’s the incredible thing – through all this pain, Josh kept US laughing. He was always smiling. Always cracking jokes. He never felt sorry for himself, he only worried and wondered about everyone else in that theater. It hurt him deeply to know that 12 people had lost their lives that night. I believe he would have traded his life for theirs. This is the heart of Josh – to shoulder any burden he can for anyone else.





On August 11th, 2012 Josh was discharged from the hospital. I’ve known Josh 10 years, he was always fit, outdoorsy, athletic. How do you begin to accept your life as you once knew it, is forever altered? That strangers now stare at you with curiosity? The physical scars he carries are horrific in nature. But the emotional scars? They might be even worse. PTSD would haunt even the most optimistic person.





Over the past 5.5 years, Josh has endured another 2 surgeries (7 total), hundreds of hours of physical therapy, and testified at the trial of his shooter. He’s also challenged himself greatly and overcome incredible hurdles! Josh competed in the Spartan Race in May 2015, he completed the Colfax Half Marathon in May 2016, and he does CrossFit. He weaned himself off heavy pain medications he was prescribed to use 3 times a day. Josh has bravely shared his story through news outlets. And in doing so, he’s been seen as courageous to other survivors of national tragedies. Here’s his most recently published article: https://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/aurora-theater-shooting-joshua-nowlan_us_5a0a2595e4b0b17ffcdfc95c.





His courage extends even farther – he’s facing an 8th surgery, with a very long recovery. Josh’s left leg lost a large percentage of muscle, tendon and soft tissue in the shooting. There’s no more the doctors can do for his neuropathy, his chronic pain, his challenges with mobility… other than to offer amputation.





On January 5th, 2018 Josh will amputate his left leg below the knee. The surgery is scheduled at Swedish Medical Center, with an expected recovery time of 3 to 6 months, where he’ll be unable to work his job in the IT field. The medical costs of this procedure, even after insurance, are staggering: $50,000. Recovery will be physical and mental: wound healing, muscle strengthening, preventing falls, phantom limb pains, and finally learning to walk again using a prosthesis. The end goal? His doctors are 90% certain that Josh will have very little to no pain at all once he’s recovered from the amputation.





Josh is a dedicated single father to two boys (ages 12 and 15). He’s a kind friend and a good man.





When I first suggested Josh start a donation page, he was adamantly against it. It’s hard for him to accept the help of strangers, because he’s not sure he’s worthy of it. I believe he is.





From Josh’s friends and family, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for reading Josh’s story, for considering a donation, and for helping a hero, literally, get back on his feet.





“We rise by lifting others.” ~ Robert Ingersoll