Family of four and pets lost everything in housefire

For: Jamie Atkinson, Mary Thompson, Justin Thompson, Kathie Atkin
Richmond, VA
Organizer: Jamie Atkinson
$120
of $20,000 goal.
Raised by 2 donors
0% Complete
The Story

We've lost everything, including one of our cats in this house fire. We are still missing one and have hopes that it escaped. We escaped around 3am with one phone, several of our animals (including for newborn puppies), the clothes on our backs and not even our shoes. The missing cat ran back in and we were unable to find the other until the fire department brought her out after the fact. We are devastated and grieving our cat and generations of family photos, heirlooms, electronics and everything of sentimental value we'd ever kept.

We're in a hotel now while we await hearing from the insurance company but have reached the end of our funds after buying two nights stay, one outfit each, a little food and supplies for our animals. I've started this youcaring because money hot my paypal and can be used ASAP and we desperately need it.  Please spare what you can or contact Red Cross about non-monetary donations. 
